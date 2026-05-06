Gabe Rocks!

Gabe Rocks!

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
5d

Thank you for your leadership in this space Gabriel and for explaining a clear path forward in a way that non-techies can understand as well.

Kudos to you for being the first to get me to look at ActivityPub which I'm ashamed to admit I never even heard of before I read your posts on the topic.

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1 reply by Gabriel
Don's avatar
Don
5d

Yes! Transport neutrality is a must; it is the weak link in all these efforts. Software isn't that difficult, but when your ISP decides you are not a suitable user (pick a reason, any reason), all that wonderful code becomes essentially worthless. I would love to see point-to-point relays of 5-10 km using directional antennas and something akin to super-wifi. It might be unsuitable for streaming video (who cares?), but could transmit a carload of text, and perhaps some images, too.

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