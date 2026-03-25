Read on Libre Solutions Network

Moving forward the Libre Solutions Network is now welcoming guest posts. I believe this is an excellent opportunity to bring in more voices interested in advancing digital freedom and autonomy. Things are quite dire these days and I believe it is time to use what I’ve created to help lower the barrier to entry for others.

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I am first and foremost interested in personal experiences written in the first person. Why do you care about privacy? How have restrictions on technological freedom impacted your life? What do you long and hope for in a better technological future? I’m also very interested in helping recruit attention and assistance to interesting and truly ground-breaking projects. There is certainly a great deal of potential in the bright minds of the cyber rebels online, so there is a great deal to look forward to once we begin.

To be clear, the bar for new submissions is high. I fully intend to filter out half-baked AI-written submissions and marketing for various products. The content of this site is fairly political so politics is acceptable but aggression is not. This project is explicitly anti-war.

Why contribute?

The Libre Solutions Network receives world-wide attention and has been featured on The Corbett Report and Geopolitics & Empire. I also personally maintain a reasonably sized newsletter. This site is mirrored to both Tor & I2P and regularly receives traffic via these routes. The Libre Solutions Network was designed to be a resilient and censorship-resistant initiative, and as such I think it is crucial to explicitly welcome anonymous submissions. While I am happy to link your name/website this is purely optional.

Ideal posts

Anything related to Free Software & Hardware Projects

Digital Autonomy (Privacy, Security, and independent cyberspace)

Complaints about the state of big tech & cyberspace

Censorship resistance and anonymity

Personal experiences and opinions on anything related to LSN content/topics

Terms

I am asking that you submit me perpetual permission to publish your guest post on this site. This requires the post to be your own original creation and not AI or otherwise copied from elsewhere. I reserve the right to remove posts without notification.

Basic rules

Submitted as markdown or plain text

Reasonable length (5-10 minutes in estimated length) but this is flexible based on subject matter & quality

Images are welcome but video is discouraged

Links are welcome but referral & tracking links are explicitly forbidden

Optional attribution (Name/Link or anonymous)

Personal accounts and editorials are preferred

Audio voiceovers (to include in the podcast RSS) are welcome

I may make non-content corrections for spelling and other simple mistakes, subject to approval by the author

Can’t market a product

Must be original work

Approval

All approvals are subject to my own discretion at my leisure. The Libre Solutions Network is my passion project that I can only devote so much time to. I will do my best to respond quickly to submissions I’m interested in publishing. Timing will inevitably shift with the nature and volume of submissions sent to me.

How to submit

Reach out to Gabriel Tor I2P via any of the linked contact methods.