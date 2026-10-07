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I recently listened to the book Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do Is Healthy and Rewarding and it has a very illuminating perspective. The author articulates how the idea of ’training’ physical skills can be seen as a relatively modern invention/luxury from all our effort-saving technologies. Essentially, people used to be good at running because they needed to run in their daily lives. There was no need to spend structured time deliberately improving these skills. Lately, there’s been a quote circulating that reinforces this argument.

We created gyms because modern day work no longer required physical activity. Without exercise, our muscles atrophy. I predict we’ll need gyms for our brains too, once AI starts doing our knowledge work.

In response to this, I’ve been reflecting on why I think training physically is actually a great thing. It seems to me that the act of consciously and deliberately improving your mind-body connection has some pretty significant transferability to many areas of life. The book talks quite a bit about the social and physical benefits of exercise, but I’m fascinated by what seem to be the significant mental benefits. With this in mind, it seems clear to me that there are almost certainly physical benefits to mental skills. This acknowledgement seems to be equal parts encouraging and terrifying. To me it reinforces the stakes of the all-encompassing war on our minds. The good news is that there’s a great deal of good we can do once we recognize this.

Just over two years ago, I felt almost entirely trapped in my body. Movement of all sorts were at best a painful, laborious chore, if not outright impossible. Being able to go from those confines to going fast and feel the Autumn breeze cool me off has been a blessing and a treasure. I have to admit to being quite dismayed about the state of tech these days. Getting in sync with my body has been a very welcome and addicting distraction from the terrors of encroaching technological tyranny. Much of the root objection to generative AI in various domains (such as visual art, writing, or even coding) has been about how using the easy button individually, and as a society can structurally eliminate the ability for people to gain and retain any skills at all. Having the opportunity to immerse myself in multiple physical disciplines from essentially zero has given me the chance to really reflect on what I’ve been missing out on. Not just in terms of the physical capabilities, but what broader lessons I’ve learned in the process that have transformed how I see other challenges.

One of my major concerns related to the mass adoption of AI tools has less to do with the technology itself, but its impact on people individually, and psychologically. I think anyone who has a non-trivial amount of stress and/or pressure in their lives can relate to the omnipresent oppressive urge to mentally disconnect from those feelings entirely. Avoidance may keep you hustling, but it has other costs. Worst of those costs is how it robs you of being present in the moment. We’ve seen the impacts of a world where people are enticed, if not pressured to live vicariously over social media. Instead of heeding those warnings, we seem to be in a rush to trap ourselves into a structural and epistemological bubble that threatens to undermine the best parts of modern technology. All this to say, I am quite dismayed by all the absurd mania and spectacle. Focusing on grounding myself in my own body has been not just refreshing, but also very illuminating.

There are so many lessons that you have to learn first-hand. I can watch all the videos I like about fancy rollerblading tricks, but the only thing that will ever make me better is putting the time in to practice. I could spend so many sleepless nights consulting every AI chatbot about how I should optimize and refine my strength training to precisely fit my unique goals. But the body has its own schedule, and it takes time, effort, and consistency to make any real change. “It’s a journey, not a destination.” is a bit of a cliche, but I’m now walking with a very profound appreciation for it. As my personal goals have shifted away from just weight loss and basic mobility, I’m seeking much more challenging objectives. Actually living out character traits I want to develop requires a process that contends with the entire person: the mind, body, and soul. This requires a radical honesty with oneself that I find uniquely learnable from physical endeavors.

Breaking away from the distractions

As I began to improve my mobility from the ground up, I fully immersed myself with lifting and fitness social media. I spent quite a bit listening to long-form lectures and even hot takes in reels on all kinds of minutiae and specifics of the process. The more efficient teachers would regularly remind you that if you’re spending more time consuming content about lifting than actually lifting you’re doing it wrong. Once the basics are understood, and one is reasonably equipped to be safe, there really isn’t much more to learn other than trial-and-error. The feedback from your own body is much more applicable than anything that can be learned from those speaking to a general audience. Sadly that feedback can be a harsh teacher.

Productive outlets for anguish

I now believe that a hyperactive mind isn’t actually overstimulated, but likely understimulated. It seems that the brain itself can get bored with online distractions so very long before we learn to consciously disconnect. More importantly, it seems clear to me that many seemingly mental or emotional challenges have bi-directional relationships with physical difficulties, especially a lack of movement. I’ve always found moving quickly to be especially calming, which is why I always loved to bike ride. When that was no longer an option for me, it was over a decade before I overcame the mental and emotional challenges caused by that.

While movement itself is certainly no cure-all, any physical skill can itself be a lifelong journey of improving many things. I certainly want to be a fast and strong skater for as long as I can physically sustain it! That’s going to require a broader set of lifestyle changes than merely wanting to maintain a particular body weight. That direction is very helpful in guiding other decisions that may or may not have clear alignment with other goals. Throughout my life I have vastly underestimated the benefits of sports in terms of their positive knock-on effects in other areas of life. Suddenly having fun actually synergizes effectively with changes I need and want to make.

In a time when there is an endless buffet of self-destructive escapes, distractions, and conflicts; I would argue proactive effort into healthy outlets is a non-negotiable way to attempt to remain sane. ‘Touching grass’ can be insufficient when one is too anxious to consider it. To say nothing of actually attempting to be present in the moment. Embracing the challenge of technically difficult skills as something you direct your mind and body to is a very valuable way to slowly learn what presence even means in the first place. It is said that being sedentary can lead to systemic inflammation in the body, wrecking all kinds of havoc. I now wonder how much of toxic and negative inner speech stems from a directionless and stressed mind.

Focusing on what matters

The best part about building up a physical skill in my opinion is all the stuff that doesn’t matter. If I’m really committed I can leverage any situation to get better at skating. Perfect day? I can enjoy a smooth session, or really focus on practicing specifics. Awful weather? There are indoor off-skate exercises in balance, strength, and range of motion that I can still do. As someone who can be prone to over-obsess over the small details, it is very freeing to have a wide path to just get better. With a fine appreciation for all there is to learn in a particular skill, an eye for opportunity can help make the best of so many circumstances.

Of course there are still fundamentals that make all the difference. These are the basics that are worth spending real effort understanding. The best part is that I’ve found with the right amount of gratitude the basics themselves can be very enjoyable. While I can’t yet skate backwards much, nor do many spins, practicing the progression to those things still feels rewarding. In taking a broad view of what I’m trying to learn, I can still appreciate the precise improvements in the various parts I’m improving in. At the start, it can be wholly overwhelming to absorb all the fine aspects of technique. Over time, as you get used to the physical sensations many of them seem to fade in the background as they become second nature. The deliberate focus in practicing with precision provides a kind of enjoyable clarity I already find addicting.

Most importantly, I have been genuinely shocked how therapeutic it has been to learn something challenging purely for fun. I have no desire to compete, go professional, or leverage it for some utilitarian purpose. I have merely become infatuated with graceful movement, lusting for speeding winds, and in love with the harmony of the two. Without any pressure, I can calmly and attentively explore the features of all there is to it. The more immersed I become, the more it all feels like a part of me. Focusing my mind on wholly appreciating the experience has been indescribably soothing. I have profoundly underestimated how many joys can come from the simplest of things.

Honest self-evaluation

As I’ve written before, the body’s feedback is harsh. This can be very difficult to handle physically, mentally, and even emotionally. Reaching too far above your skill level can mean injury. Not being patient enough can lead you to fully exhausting your capability. When you desperately want to get better, but hit your limits it feels like you’re being unfairly punished. To a stubborn mind a constrained body can feel like a sadistic jailer. Quite often, the negative feedback from the body isn’t about needless cruelty, but about learning to properly match expectations.

It is so easy to feel more ready than in reality. Especially in circumstances where pressure and a desire to conform make it seem essential. When the body pushes back it’s not always because the limit is absolute, but rather a strong warning there’s something wrong with the approach. No amount of feeling like you “should” hit a milestone makes it any more likely. The body has a phenomenal capacity to grow and adapt, but it requires patience, care, and above all honesty. ‘Ego lifting’ is the ultimate example of where this goes wrong. In mis-judging how ready you actually are for particular weights, you can overdo it and put yourself on a risky road towards ‘snap city’. The answer isn’t to never lift heavy, but to build up a capacity to test those limits.

You can only build capacity that you acknowledge is missing. The line between productively evaluating your own gaps as opposed to needless self-flagellation is quite fine. Wherever possible objective feedback goes a long way. While in the moment I can feel like that lift or stride was spot on, a revisit of the recording can quickly disabuse me of that hubris. In consciously learning to recognize and act on this physical internal feedback, I’ve found it remarkably transferable to mental and emotional challenges as well. Just as physical pain can be quite a bit to endure, it pays to be careful with your own mental and emotional limits as well.

Facing physics

Becoming disconnected from myself largely began with a stroke I suffered a decade ago. I immediately lost half of my vision. Suddenly I kept bumping into people on the same side over and over. Thankfully, I regained a quarter of my vision in the following years. I still struggle with some vision loss but day-to-day it’s manageable. Shortly after that, I would regain weight from coping with the stress of the ordeal and fallout, eventually losing the ability to bike. At the time, I was very sad that one of the few joys I had left, gaming, was too difficult. For many years I languished under a cloud of despair and hopelessness as I just tried to get by. Having lived through that, I am so very grateful to now be able to both roller and ice skate as well as bike again. The difference in my reality is radically different.

‘Irrational’ experiences

A significant downside of drowning out pain with comfort eating is that it becomes harder to appreciate the other good things in life. Being present is hard while in pain. Resting feels impossible when being comfortable is a struggle. I now realize how much avoiding my full-spectrum pain included drowning out physical sensations as a whole.

Now that I am no longer passively overwhelmed by pain, simple joys come into place so much easier. I can genuinely breathe easy when sitting outside and enjoy lovely sunshine or a sunset. I have no idea why moving fast is fun, or why the wind cooling my skin is so relaxing. I have been pleasantly surprised how a certain amount of body awareness and coordination provides a baseline level of confidence I didn’t know I was lacking. I’ve still got quite a bit to go when it comes to balance and flexibility, but working on it has been satisfying.

Upgraded circumstances

Becoming more capable definitely comes with some massive quality-of-life enhancements. It’s very gratifying to have so many simple tasks no longer be such an arduous undertaking. So far, the single biggest boost to my day-to-day mental state has been the fact that with a bicycle and backpack I can do pretty significant errands. Expanding what ‘simple things’ I can accomplish means certain problems are so much easier to address.

Conscious character development

As I’ve been more able to gently face my own shortcomings physically, I’ve learned to apply the same process to other attributes.

Patience

I used to think patience was just indifference to the passing of time. Now I see patience as the deliberate investment of time into things that are worthwhile. Investment is the correct framing I think because the best pursuits certainly involve a real cost. Very little can be done all at once, so learning to distribute effort across time really pays off. By allowing efforts to compound you can give yourself time to actually see the difference. Pressure, stress, and many other things can shrink the time budget significantly. Recognizing these limitations can put many decisions into context. Our time isn’t infinite, so we shouldn’t needlessly throw it away. Thankfully there are so many things worth giving generous amounts of time where possible.

Resilience

One of my favorite quotes these days is “If you’re not falling, you’re not trying”. I’ve got some first-hand experience with that as I’ve been learning to get comfortable rollerblading on slopes forwards and back. It really doesn’t take that steep of an incline to test my balance. Of course I could avoid falling all together by simply going on long rides on paths, but then how would I improve? As frustrating and painful as falls can be, they’re a real sign you’re actually trying to push your limits. Of course, protective equipment pays off here. There is no need to carelessly subject yourself to dangers when you can properly prepare for them.

“If suffering really taught lessons, the world would be populated by wise men. Pain has nothing to teach those who do not find the strength and courage to listen to it.” Sigmund Freud

It is so very crucial to distinguish between instrumental pain and needless suffering. I am now quite critical of the attitude that any and all pain leads to gain, or that one should be expected to endure uncritically. Physical challenges make the distinction clear. I think far from being a cruel tormentor, the body is trying to articulate this precise point. There is such a thing as too much, too long, and too hard. Sometimes the lesson is simply: this is wrong. In understanding how we should judiciously use our own capacity, we can learn how to better respect the capacity of others.

Connection

It’s genuinely hard to relate to others (as much as we may want to) when refusing to relate to ourselves. In deeply understanding the joys and sorrows taken on during my radical body transformation, I’ve been able to better connect with those who have lives I can hardly imagine. In taking on something tangible, there’s a lot to share with others. Victories, and setbacks alike are great opportunities to learn and bond. Many of the things I’ve learned in this process have helped me be an even better friend to others. Above all, it’s taught me that there’s so much we can do to help each other with the simplest things. In doing so, there’s a very wide ripple effect worth appreciating.

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