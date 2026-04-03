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Can we short-circuit authoritarianism by understanding fear?
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Can we short-circuit authoritarianism by understanding fear?

Reflecting on my own fear responses in difficult times.
Gabriel's avatar
Gabriel
Apr 03, 2026

Reposted from Gabe.Rocks | Reply via Fediverse

Lately I’ve been wrestling with a quite familiar terror brought on by world events. With escalating wars and energy shocks I find myself reminded of the dark days of the covid years. Since then I have learned that the problem isn’t fear in difficult times, but being ruled by it. One of the most frustrating things to see is how during the chaos, people get taken advantage of by opportunists and institutions alike.

To address my emotional eating, I’ve had to take a deep look at what mental and emotional troubles drive me to seek comfort. As I’ve made progress, I’ve had to wrestle with a deeper understanding of my own fear-driven compulsions. On reflection, it is clear to me that these insights have broader applications beyond just health. I hope you appreciate listening to me try to figure this out.

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