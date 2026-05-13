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G&E Clip: Is 'Digital Immortality' manufacturing consent for democide?

Where futurism clashes with medical ethics
Gabriel's avatar
Gabriel
May 13, 2026

I really appreciated the chance to have my solo debut on Geopolitics & Empire, which is one of my favorite podcasts that I’ve been listening to for many years. I’m thrilled to have had the chance to share my ‘big picture’ thoughts on the fine details of AI while raising awareness that we can take a different path. I hope you’ll enjoy it!

Full Interview:

Geopolitics & Empire
Libre Solutions: AI Takeover, Hostile Cyberspace, Virtual Stasi, & Resisting Borg
*The audio version of this podcast episode is available ad-free to Paid Subscribers on Substack (also on Spotify via Substack integration); or on Apple Subscriptions/Supercast for $4.99 a month/$49.99 a year. The free audio version with ads is available via the…
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5 days ago · 26 likes · 2 comments · Geopolitics & Empire and Gabriel

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Rumble / YouTube

More links on Geopolitics & Empire's website

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Is ‘Digital Immortality’ more than just a quirky futuristic idea?

I can’t unsee the pattern. It now appears to me that the entire purpose of advancing the idea of ‘digital immortality’ is to define away death. The implications on medical ethics and the consequences of equating our real lives with digital facsimiles can’t seem more dire.

The Posthumous Style
Some Things in Politics Don’t Make Sense Except in the Light of Depopulation
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a month ago · 29 likes · 6 comments · V. N. Alexander

I know it’s cringe to make comic book comparisons, but I think it’s fascinating to see how this idea has been well explored in the idea of “Brainiac” from Superman.

In the interview we talk about my recent piece We will come to regret our every use of AI.

We will come to regret our every use of AI

We will come to regret our every use of AI

Gabriel
·
Mar 11
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My previous chat on G&E was with Mathew Crawford about the Future of Bitcoin.

Geopolitics & Empire
Gabe (LSN) & Mathew Crawford: Bitcoin's Rise & Its Future Role...Tulip Mania or Digital Gold?
Listen now
2 years ago · 40 likes · 28 comments · Geopolitics & Empire, Mathew Crawford, and Gabriel

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