G&E Clip: Is 'Digital Immortality' manufacturing consent for democide?

I really appreciated the chance to have my solo debut on Geopolitics & Empire, which is one of my favorite podcasts that I’ve been listening to for many years. I’m thrilled to have had the chance to share my ‘big picture’ thoughts on the fine details of AI while raising awareness that we can take a different path. I hope you’ll enjoy it!

Full Interview:

Watch on BitChute / Brighteon / Rumble / YouTube

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Is ‘Digital Immortality’ more than just a quirky futuristic idea?

I can’t unsee the pattern. It now appears to me that the entire purpose of advancing the idea of ‘digital immortality’ is to define away death. The implications on medical ethics and the consequences of equating our real lives with digital facsimiles can’t seem more dire.

I know it’s cringe to make comic book comparisons, but I think it’s fascinating to see how this idea has been well explored in the idea of “Brainiac” from Superman.

In the interview we talk about my recent piece We will come to regret our every use of AI.

My previous chat on G&E was with Mathew Crawford about the Future of Bitcoin.