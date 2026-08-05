Gabe Rocks!

Gabe Rocks!

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Piet Hensen's avatar
Piet Hensen
Aug 8

Interesting and inspiring essay. Thank you, Gabriel.

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MakerOfNoise's avatar
MakerOfNoise
Aug 6

Excellent and inspiring.

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