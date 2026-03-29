TL:DR: I’ll be now publishing about a broader set of topics moving forward, and this Substack is now a one-stop-shop for all of it. The Libre Solutions Network still exists and content still be mirrored here in addition to my weight loss progress.

Time really flies, I’ve been at this for over 4 years since my first post. I recently warned that to fit with my life moving forward I need to make some changes. In short, the Libre Solutions Network will continue on the website and articles will continue to be shared here.Over these years I’ve learned a great deal, and have accomplished a radical body transformation (from over 570lbs to under 300!) so I feel motivated to take on a broader range of topics. So I feel re-branding the Substack after my personal website, is a better fit moving forward. This is because I intend to write and record more about different topics than just tech freedom, and so I will be sharing those here as well.

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The goal for this project was always to start small and grow however I can. On the technology front I’ve learned where I want to focus my energies to make an impact in the short term. This includes the RSS reader project I’ve started (update coming soon!) and my own personal CMS. While building my websites with hugo has been fantastic, there are specific features I want to make easy for myself and others. Cyberspace is changing (unfortunately very much for the worse) and I think a lot of change is needed to retake important ground.

Besides the branding, not much is really changing for my regular readers. I’ve already previously shared posts from my personal site like We Don’t Love PeerTube enough but I want to include my reflections on other topics like my post on Inner Speech and ‘Mental Malware’

Winter has been very hard for me (as it often is) but I am now feeling recharged and motivated to take on the year ahead. I am exited to use this Substack as a “one-stop shop” for those who want to keep up with everything I’m working on, without compromising on my Open Web first approach to content. I’m still posting on my own sites first and working on my digital tools, but I will continue to use this platform for the convenience of those who would like a single place to keep up with all of it.

Re-introducing myself

Over the course of doing this I’ve learned a lot about what I’m like. I never really knew before doing this that I actually really enjoy long-form writing. To my surprise, others actually appreciate listening to my off-the-cuff monologues about my weight loss journey. I’m really looking forward to bringing that format to more topics. My favorite thing about being on Substack so far would be my digital autonomy series of discussions. It is clear to me, that there still isn’t enough of a platform for ordinary people to share their thoughts on how digital autonomy and threats to it actually impact their lives. Which is why the Libre Solutions Network is now open to guest posts.

These days, I’m still very much an idealist at heart. I’ve only grown ever more certain over time that there is a great deal of potential for doing a lot of good in simple ways. It helps that I’ve encountered so many inspiring an passionate people through the course of this project. The hardest part for me has been being capable of understanding (as well as I can) the very difficult troubles of our time, while still trying to communicate if not demonstrate meaningful hope to others.

Becoming someone else

A whirlwind of both positive and negative events culminated in me having the opportunity to reverse my weight gain from the covid years. At this point I have very much accomplished that, but I am far from finished. I have been overweight for all my adult life, and I see the potential in getting into pretty good shape. To say it out loud, in learning to come back from where I thought I was entirely un-salvageable, I’ve learned that we can accomplish so much more with so much less than we think. I’ve had to wrestle with the roots of my fears, doubts, and compulsions and build an understanding of how to build a functional life from scratch.

The beauty in the opportunity I’ve had is that I feel an entirely unfamiliar sense of freedom. In rebuilding my life from absolute rock bottom, I’m recognizing the choices I get to make as I decide how I want to live. In regaining control over my simple daily habits, I have a finer appreciation for the real opportunities that are out there for change and growth. I feel that I owe not just my past self, but also those who are in similar circumstances, to be a fierce advocate for those that are often dismissed as hopeless.

I am very grateful for the chance I’ve had to get to this point. Walking, breathing, and sleeping easier are all treasures I hope to never take for granted ever again. A difficult lesson I’ve learned from my transformation is that there is somewhat of an incentive to ‘sweep things under the rug’ when it comes to these circumstances. Which is why I’m very glad I shared my process from the beginning and gave regular insight into what it’s like to go from where I was to where I am. I believe that “open sourcing” my recovery in such detail was crucial for learning the many important lessons that are applicable beyond the scope of my life.

All that makes me very excited for the road ahead. I think by “multi-classing” this broader fight for freedom I have so much more to offer now. It is with this perspective that I really look forward to finding more excellent voices and projects to share. As challenging things are, there is a great deal of un-tapped potential all around is. We are in interesting times for better and worse, and I am joyful for the chance to help make the best of it.

Asking for your support

For those who can, paid support goes a long way to making my current mission more sustainable. I will continue to push forward regardless, but contributions can help me take better care of myself and invest in the projects I’m working on delivering.

If you’re more interested in a one-time gift, please see my contact page.