Gabe Rocks!

Gabe Rocks!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OpenVAET's avatar
OpenVAET
20hEdited

I don’t think you’ve been “becoming someone else” - even if the progress you’ve made recently has been so spectacular that it might feel that way.

You’ve always been someone genuine and altruistic, and I’ve always only had to look at you to see someone who shares many of my values.

Keep going down this road; all the best to you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Gabriel
Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
12h

Good name change Gabriel and I'm glad you put the auto re-direct from the previous to the current, as links to your site from my previous podcast with you automatically goes here.

Have you have any offers for guest postings yet? It's a great idea.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gabriel Wilson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture