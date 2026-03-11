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Gavin Mounsey's avatar
Gavin Mounsey
6dEdited

Thanks for inviting people to try out a more nuanced view on this topic.

While I remain one of those stubborn, unreasonable, inflexible anti-AI "luddites" in my boycotting of the tech (in its current format) I am still open to changing that view if the tech were to radically change in several ways (materials sourcing, impact on ecology, methods for training the machine learning systems etc).

I have a feeling that one day, after humanity has moved beyond this widespread state of cultural adolescence we see around us now (with prevalent delusions of grandeur, statist religion cults and an arrogant self-destructive form of anthropocentric exploitation of the very ecosystems that make our lives possible etc) we will see a form of Silicon (or some other form of machine based or man made non-human) intelligence become an ally and partner to humanity. That form of "A.I." will truly symbiotically interact with the human family and our other non-human kin, and when that comes to be, I will be open to interacting with it. However, that intelligence may not come to exist in our lifetime.

I had some interesting discussions with my little bro (he is a tech specialist, crypto security and website design guy) when we were exploring down a steep mountainside into the heart of an ancient rainforest valley last summer ( here: https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/entering-the-cathedral-our-journey ) and we speculated what would happen if one was to create an autonomous robotic entity that had full sensory perception (either comparable to humans or better) and the capacity to learn and self-improve from its environment. We wondered what would happen if such an intelligence was placed in one of the most ancient, symbiotically resilient and biodiverse places on Earth (such as the Fairy Creek valley shown in the post linked above). Such a place is an expression of one of the highest levels of evolution's expression, or if you prefer, the genius of the Creator's architectural design expressed at peak levels.

What might that intelligence learn there?

Who might they become with that ancient ecosystem scale intelligence to teach them (as opposed to twitter and Wikipedia) ?

Something worth pondering for those that have the will and the means in a time after our own perhaps.

Thanks for the post Gabriel.

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Mark Alexander's avatar
Mark Alexander
6dEdited

Thank you for this. What you've written is much more comprehensive and "big picture" than the little rant I was getting ready to write, something about the loss of craftsmanship in software. I may go ahead and write that, but it will be like a tiny footnote to what you've done here.

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