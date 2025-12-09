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We will come to regret our every use of AI
Drawing the distinction between using tools and having systems use you
Mar 11
•
Gabriel
45
35
22
January 2026
Please Stand By: Technical Difficulties
The great loss of the Libre Solutions Network PeerTube instance
Jan 31
•
Gabriel
21
14
2
State of Cyberspace: Twilight Hours
Taking stock of the threats to digital autonomy in our time
Jan 8
•
Gabriel
17
6
8
December 2025
Teachable Moment: Will the digital control grid inevitably fail, or is it already here?
Digging deep into the fine details of technological tyranny.
Dec 9, 2025
•
Gabriel
37
8
16
Techie talk: PeerTube & Self-Hosting
Reposted from my technical blog
Dec 3, 2025
•
Gabriel
10
2
6
November 2025
Inbox Question: Becoming computer literate
How does one master machines rather than be subject to them?
Nov 18, 2025
•
Gabriel
11
2
A low-stakes critical thinking exercise for online media
Freedom in the digital age
Nov 3, 2025
•
Gabriel
18
7
8
October 2025
We are not machines: Overcoming tyranny with VN Alexander
Watch now | Reflecting on the fine details of thriving under technological adversity.
Oct 20, 2025
•
Gabriel
and
V. N. Alexander
26
7
11
1:12:38
Digital privacy questions with Samuel of Privacy Now
A broad conversation about our digital experience and what we can do about it
Oct 17, 2025
•
Gabriel
19
4
7
59:45
Fall Mini-Recap: On the brink
Listen now | A small update and personal progress
Oct 9, 2025
•
Gabriel
16
11
2
26:01
September 2025
You don't understand the Culture War
Examining the blind spots of digital social conflict
Sep 29, 2025
•
Gabriel
18
2
5
August Recap: Sorry for the delay!
Listen now | The future of Monero, Android and decentralized media
Sep 9, 2025
•
Gabriel
14
6
2
54:06
© 2026 Gabriel Wilson
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